If you were to think of the most iconic shoes of all-time, the Nike Air Max 1 would have to be on your list. The shoe was created in 1986 by Tinker Hatfield and was revolutionary because of the fact it featured the Air Max unit visible in the midsole. Over the years, there have been a ton of Air Max 1 colorways and Nike has always tried to keep the sneaker alive.

This year, Nike is helping honor Hatfield and the Air Max 1 by dropping this white and black "Schematic" colorway which is meant to show off the original sketches of the shoe. There is writing all over the sneaker which actually signifies the exact markings Hatfield had made when drawing the shoe for the first time. It's an interesting piece of history and if you're a sneakerhead, this could be a really interesting addition to your collection.

If you're hoping to cop these, they will be available on Friday, August 9th for $150 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

