Tinker Hatfield is one of the most famous sneaker designers of all-time and for very good reason. He is the man behind some of the greatest sneakers ever made, including numerous Air Jordans and the iconic Nike Air Max 1 which was first introduced back in 1986. What made this sneaker particularly great was the fact that it was the first Air Max sneaker to feature a visible Air Max unit in the heel. No one thought making the unit visible would be a good idea, although Hatfield had the vision and it became a massive success.

Numerous dope colorways were released in the 80s, including the "Magma Orange" offering which is now receiving yet another retro in 2020. This shoe was known for its white leather upper, grey suede overlays, and orange highlights. Overall, this is one of those clean Nike Air Max 1 colorways that all sneakerheads can come to appreciate, and the fact it continues to get retros is evidence of this.

Fans of the sneaker will be able to scoop up a pair for $140 USD as of November 19th, which is in exactly two weeks from now. Keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike