Back in 2006, Nike came through with a special collection of Air Max's called the "Powerwall" pack, and since that time, fans have been hoping for some of the shoes to make a comeback. One of the most prominent pairs in the collection was the Nike Air Max 1 "Lemonade" which currently sells for close to $3000 on websites like StockX. Needless to say, it was a shoe that was hard to acquire 14 years ago, and even now, it's almost impossible to afford if you are merely an average sneakerhead.

Luckily for fans of the shoe, Nike is bringing these back and the excitement is palpable. In the official images below, you can see that the shoe features a mostly yellow upper with "Air" branding repeated on the overlays on each side of the tongue. There is a white midsole as a solid foundation, all while the laces and branding on the tongue are green. Perhaps the coolest detail is the green insole with the lemons printed on. This ultimately brings the entire motif together and will certainly help entertain fans of the original.

If you want to get yourself a pair of these, they will be hitting the Nike SNKRS App as of Wednesday, November 25th for $140 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike