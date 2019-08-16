Golfers are known for their outfits which can either be really wild or pretty tame by comparison. For those who enjoy the latter, the shoes can make the entire fit. Over the past few months, Nike has been trying to ramp up its efforts to deliver more unique sneakers for those who hit the course every so often. One of the most popular models to come from this effort is the Nike Air Max 1 Golf and now, it appears that a brand new colorway is on the horizon.

For those who like to go with the camouflaged look, these will certainly appeal to you. The colorway is being dubbed "Realtree Camo" thanks to the fact that the upper is covered in a brown foliage pattern that mostly contains tree bark. From there, orange Nike Golf branding is found on the tongue and back heel, with even more orange being placed on the outsole and Air Max unit.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping on Thursday, August 22nd for $140 USD. If you're looking for a golf shoe and have eclectic taste, these are definitely for you.

Image via Nike

