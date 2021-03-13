March is an important month for Nike as it is a time dedicated to the Air Max. All the way back in 1986, Nike came through with the very first Nike Air Max 1 which was designed by Tinker Hatfield. This is the 35th anniversary of the silhouette and as you can imagine, Nike is paying homage to the shoe in a big way. New colorways of the Air Max 1 will be dropping this month, including the "Evolutions Of Icons."

As you can see in the images below, this colorway has references to various dope colorways from the Air Max's past. These offerings include the "Neon" Air Max 95, "Infrared" Air Max 90, "Menthol" Air Max 93, "Gundam" Air Max 98, and even the "Ultramarine" Air Max 180. Each shoe has a mismatched look to it and on the back heel, you can see "3.26" written out which means these will probably be released on Air Max Day which is March 26th.

For now, however, a release date has yet to be officially announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates as soon as they are available. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike