Nike has been all about the retros as of late, especially when it comes to the storied Air Max line. There is a good reason for this as the Nike Air Max 90s is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, there have been plenty of Air Max 90s to go around and fans of the shoe are absolutely loving this massive resurgence. However, Nike isn't stopping there with the Air Max releases, as they have also been delivering some dope iterations of the Air Max 1, which is the shoe that started it all.

A fan-favorite colorway of this sneaker is the "Evergreen Aura," which now making a massive comeback. The shoe recently sold out overseas and Nike is now set to bless fans in North America with a chance to cop. In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a white and beige base, all while green materials are placed on the Nike swoosh and the toe box, all while wrapping its way around the silhouette.

If you're hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, August 29th for $140 USD.

Image via Nike

