One of the most iconic Nike sneakers of all-time is the Nike Air Max 1 which was designed by the infamous Tinker Hatfield. Over the years, the Air Max 1 has seen a wide variety of colorways and continues to be one of the best silhouettes in the brand's expansive catalog. All of these elements make it the perfect canvas for a Chinese New Year colorway. The holiday is taking place on Saturday, January 25th which means Nike is rolling out a plethora of sneakers for the occasion. Of course, the CNY Nike Air Max 1 "Longevity" is one of them.

This sneaker is incredibly colorful and features vibrant blues, pinks, yellows, and reds. Flower patterns and Chinese characters make their way across the leather in such a way that pays homage to the culture. Overall, this shoe is perfect for Chinese New Year and will certainly be a hit amongst sneakerheads who celebrate the annual event.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are dropping on Thursday, January 23rd for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you would ever think about copping.

Image via Nike

