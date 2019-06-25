Nike has several different patriotic sneakers on tap for next week in celebration of the Fourth of July, including a mismatched "USA" Nike Air Foamposite One and a "4th of July" Nike Air Max 1. Official images of the special edition Air Max 1 surfaced today, along with word that the kicks are slated to drop on Monday, July 1 for the retail price of $140.

Equipped with the familiar red, white and blue color scheme, the AM1s also features grey overlays and a circular tongue patch with the Nike Air logo in the center surrounded by 13 stars. Furthermore, the Independence Day Air Max 1s are highlighted by Betsy Ross’s original American flag design on the heel.

Continue scrolling for official photos and look out for the "4th of July" Nike Air Max 1 at select Nike retailers on July 1.

Nike Air Max 1 "4th of July"/Nike

