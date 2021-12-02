This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Huarache, and the brand is taking full advantage. The big 3-0 seems to be a significant birthday for any Nike shoe, and this always leads to some dope retros and even some new offerings. Nike has made sure this is the case with the Nike Air Huarache, and every single week, it has felt like we have reported on a brand new colorway for you guys.

As you can see in the images below, the latest colorway to come to the Huarache is this all-orange number. The shoe is covered in orange leather, and the only other color/shade t be found here is black, which is placed on the Nike logo near the back heel, and even on the outsole. It's a flashy shoe, but one that fans can appreciate.

For now, no release date has been announced for this shoe, however, you will be able to cop a pair as of next year for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new sneaker, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the wide world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

