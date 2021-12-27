These past few months, Nike has been dedicating a ton of time and energy into the Nike Air Huarache. This has been a big year for the silhouette as it is celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, Nike has been coming through with some nice retros as well as some new offerings. In keeping in line with its mission, Nike has also made sure to provide female sneakerheads with their own colorways, including this brand new "Dusty Sage" number, which can be found below.

As you can see, this shoe has some pastel vibes to it as the upper is covered in light salmon and even a nice shade of greyish blue. There is some sage mixed in here and overall, it is a nice light colorway that will likely work best in the Spring. It is definitely a feminine model, and it's one that should gain traction upon its release.

There is no release date for this shoe, however, it is supposed to drop some time in 2022 for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think about this brand new model, and as always, give us your thoughts on it in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

