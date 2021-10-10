This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Huarache, and as a result, Nike is coming through with a plethora of dope retros and even some new colorways. Over the past few months, we have seen numerous Nike Air Huarache's make their way back to the market, and now, we are about to get yet another. As you can see in the official images below, that colorway just so happens to be the "Purple Punch" offering that debuted in 1991.

What makes this colorway special is the bright purple glow that is placed near the back of the shoe. It pops through the white leather side panels and makes the sneaker stand out. Most of the shoe is white with some black trim, although the purple hits help this colorway branch out and become a standout from the 90s.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed, although you can expect these to drop sometime in the near future, for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

