Every year, Nike picks and chooses a silhouette that it wants to revive in some way. This decision is usually made depending on the year and whether or not the silhouette is coming upon a big birthday. In 2021, Nike has decided that the Nike Air Huarache will be the shoe they give a ton of attention to, and fans are certainly happy about it. A ton of retro colorways have made their way to the market, and now, we are getting at least one more.

The colorway in question is called "Praline" and it can be found down below. As you can see, the shoe has some light and dark brown tones all throughout the upper, all while purple is placed inside of the shoe. This nice little twist helps add a big pop of color to the shoe that will certainly make some fans happy. These colorways are purple for the fall and winter, so if you need something new and comfy in your arsenal, these are proving to be a solid choice.

A release date has not yet been revealed, although they should be dropping soon for $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

