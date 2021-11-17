This has been a big year for the Nike Air Huarache as many OG colorways are celebrating their 30th anniversary. Nike has been delivering a ton of retros for these models and they have also been coming through with some new offerings as well. The Huarache has always been a very comfortable and aesthetically pleasing shoe, so it would only make sense that fans would still love it all of these years later.

Recently, Nike unveiled the official images for a brand new colorway that is being dubbed "Madder Root." As you can see in the photos below, the shoe is covered in various different neutral tones such as beige, brown, orange, and even some olive. These colors come together perfectly and it creates a shoe that will appeal to those who prefer earthier tones in their wardrobe. The Huarache is always comfortable, and it definitely lends itself well to these particular tones.

If you are interested in copping these kicks, they will be available soon for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

