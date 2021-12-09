This year has been huge for the Nike Air Huarache as the classic Nike model is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Nike has been delivering a ton of dope retro colorways to the market, and they have even offered up some new colorways in the process. Recently, however, they revealed that they would be doing fans a huge favor by bringing back the Nike Air Huarache LE (Limited Edition) in its OG "Slate" color scheme.

In the official photos below, you can see that this offering stays true to the original and it makes for an amazing shoe. From the grey and black base to the blue highlights all the way throughout, this is one of those shoes that truly pops. While it might not be the most colorful sneaker out on the market, there is no doubt that these are pretty great and are well worth adding to your collection.

As for the release date, these are set to drop on Thursday, December 16th for a price of $120 USD. At the time of writing this shoe, the release is exactly one week away. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

