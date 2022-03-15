One of the best Nike shoes of the 90s was the Air Huarache. This is a sneaker that fans have always gravitated towards, and over the last year or so, Nike has blessed sneakerheads with a ton of new colorways and retros. It is a model that works well in the Spring and Summer, and with the warmer months quickly approaching, it is pretty clear that now is the right time to start teasing, even more, great models.

In the images below, you can find the latest colorway of the Nike Air Huarache which is being called "Green Snake." The model certainly lives up to its name as we are met with a white upper that is made unique thanks to the green snakeskin overlays that are found all throughout the upper. The snakeskin look gives this shoe a nice Spring touch, which is good since they are releasing at a time when the skies are finally starting to get a lot less grey.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

