Nike has officially announced plans for two winter-read Gore-Tex Air Force 1s, including a high-top Duck Boot model and a classic low-top design.

According to Nike, the High reforms past considerations (including AF1 Duck Boot tooling) and adds a new twist with a customizable, zippered bootie. This allows for multiple styling options, as well as a rugged aesthetic.

The low version keeps things simple, layering ballistic nylon and full-grain leather over a Gore-Tex lining. The lows come equipped with an olive green, grounded by a gum outsole that is all too perfect for the harsh months ahead.

A specific release date has not yet been announced, but Nike has hinted that the Gore-Tex AF1s will be arriving sometime between October and November. Continue scrolling for official images of both the high-top and low-top silhouettes.

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

