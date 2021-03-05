If you are a fan of the Nike Air Force 1, then you have been treated very well over the last few decades. It is one of those silhouettes that will always be iconic and it doesn't matter how many years pass, the shoe will forever be a classic. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is the model everyone prefers and recently, Nike has delivered the Air Force 1 Shadow which is a low-top silhouette but with more layered materials.

The latest colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow to be announced is the model which can be found below. This particular colorway has gold and silver swooshes on top of a classic-looking white leather base. All of these elements come together in a really great way especially as silver and gold elements are also found on the back heel. If you are looking for an Air Force 1 that goes beyond the basic all-white or all-black, these are a great way to go.

There is no release date for these although they will be hitting stores in just a couple of months so be on the lookout at your local retailer. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

