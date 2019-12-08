Nike has always been doing weird things with some of their most classic shoes and the Nike Air Force 1 is no different. A couple of years ago, the brand made a commitment to making more shoes tailored to women and the Nike Air Force 1 Rebel XX was a part of those efforts. The shoe is known for being a bit of a hightop with rope laces coming up the tongue and wrapping around the back heel. It's an interesting look and now, Nike is trying something new with it.

In the images below, you can see a colorful, sherpa-covered Air Force 1 Rebel XX. Light blue sherpa is placed on the toe box, while the same material is found in orange on the toe cap and dark blue on the back heel. Purple material is placed on the tongue which just so happens to match the rope laces. From there, red highlights round out the rest of the sneaker. Needless to say, this model isn't for everyone.

If you're looking to cop these, you will have to wait as there is no official release date although according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair should be dropping soon. As of right now, there is no price attached to these sneakers.

Image via Nike

