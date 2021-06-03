One of the most iconic shoes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low and for good reason. It has a very simple design that can be paired with virtually anything, which just goes to show versatile the sneaker can be. Over the years, the triple-white and triple-black colorways have proven to be the most iconic offerings, however, Nike has always made sure to come through with some unique colorways that have some interesting design elements.

For instance, one of the newest Air Force 1s to be revealed is the "Zig Zag" offering which can be found below. What makes the "Zig Zag" model so special is the fact that the Nike swoosh has a zig-zag aesthetic to it. Instead of a solid swoosh, we are met with various jagged lines that form the checkmark. For this new colorway, we have a classic black and white look, as the upper is covered in white leather, and the swoosh is black with a grey shadow.

No release date has been set for these although they will be hitting your local sneaker shop soon, for a price of $110 USD. Stay tuned for more sneaker updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

