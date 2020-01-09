Every single year, Nike comes through with a brand new Chinese New Year collection which celebrates the festive holiday. Chinese New Year is set to take place on January 25th and in 2020, we will be in the midst of the "Year of the Rat." As expected, Nike has come through with its very own "Year of the Rat" collection which will surely pique the curiosity of sneakerheads everywhere.

One of the shoes that will be a part of the collection is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a classic silhouette in the Nike arsenal so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the brand would want to come through with a CNY colorway for it. As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker is made with white leather. The upper features a textured upper with dope CNY-inspired patterns. These same patterns can be seen in the shoe's interior which boasts a more colorful approach.

According to Sneaker News, you can expect these to drop later this month closer to the Chinese New Year. Let us know your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike