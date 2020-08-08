Since its inception, Nike has always been all about innovation and design. With technology improving substantially over the last few decades, Nike has been able to ramp up its efforts when it comes to bringing unique offerings to its consumers. Recently, one of their biggest focuses has been on sustainability and how we can create shoes that are less wasteful and better for the environment. Nike also likes to combine efforts such as this one with some of their most iconic silhouettes. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Nike recently announced a Nike Air Force 1 Low that represents their new sustainable philosophy.

This Air Force 1 features an "Iron Grey" upper which is clearly made of some recycled materials, which ultimately gives the shoe a unique look and feel. We have a white Nike swoosh and midsole as well, which gives some lovely contrast to the overall silhouette. It might be a basic colorway but it is all for a good cause.

You can expect these kicks to drop in the not-so-distant future, so be on the lookout at your local Nike store if you plan on buying them.

Image via Nike

