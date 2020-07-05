One of the most iconic shoes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low and for good reason. It was the first Nike shoe to ever receive its very own retro, and it's been around for almost 40 years now. Almost every single person who is into shoes has owned a pair at some point in their life, which just goes to show how important this sneaker is to the streetwear culture. Over the years, there have been plenty of unique looks given to the silhouette, and now, yet another peculiar model is on the horizon.

This particular colorway has a white base, however, we are given various misplaced Nike swooshes throughout. These swooshes feature a wide range of colors and are placed in peculiar positions. In fact, the shoe has this interesting abstract art feel which will certainly appeal to some of the artsier sneakerheads that are out there.

No release date has been made available just yet although you can expect this new model to drop within the coming weeks at your local Nike retailer. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying them.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike