If there was ever an essential Fall shoe, this would be it.
One of the most popular Nike shoes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low and over the years, there have been various colorways that have captured the hearts and minds of sneakerheads. If you're a person who likes to flex in the Fall, then you have probably bought some "Wheat"-colored sneakers before. The classic Timberland model comes in "Wheat" and this light brown has been a Fall staple for years now. This latest Air Force 1 Low colorway will bring "Wheat" back into the fold, much to the joy of sneakerheads everywhere.
As you would expect from a "Wheat" colorway, the shoe is covered in light brown suede while the Nike swoosh is a slightly different shade of brown leather. The laces on this particular iteration are a little bit more utilitarian as they resemble rope, hiking laces. It's an incredibly clean model that will have every single Fall-lover clamoring for a chance to cop.
According to Sneaker News, a release date has not been set but watch out for these to drop at your local sneaker shop sometime this Fall.