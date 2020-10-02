We have officially made it to October which means the Fall season is upon us. It's a lovely time of year thanks to the weather, the changing of the leaves, as well as the Fall fashion. During this time, sneakerheads love to wear some wheat-colored footwear, especially when it comes to boots like Timbs. As a result of this love of wheat, numerous sneaker brands have taken their most iconic silhouettes and have given them the brownish hue. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is no exception, especially the "Wheat Mocha" offering which dropped in Japan, all the way back in 2001.

Now, Nike is bringing the colorway back to the market, in all of its glory. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a suede wheat upper, while the outsole and cuff lining are mocha brown. We even have a yellowish midsole to add a fair bit of contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

The release date for these has been set to Thursday, October 8th, so be on the lookout for these on the Nike SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike