For many, New York City is one of the places where streetwear and sneaker culture have blossomed over the past few decades as there is a lot of history there. When it comes to shoes, New Yorkers know their stuff and have birthed a plethora of trends over the years. Whether you want to admit or not, NYC is a huge hub of multiple cultures and no one understands that better than the sneaker companies themselves.

One of the things that make New York great is its colorful sports scene as there are multiple teams across many different sports. Recently, Nike unveiled an Air Force 1 Low which paid homage to the teams in Los Angeles. Now, they have made their very own New York variation which we teased just a little while ago. Now, it has been revealed that the shoe is set to release on Thursday, October 17th for an undisclosed price, according to Sneaker News.

This shoe is full to the brim with colors so if you plan on copping these, make sure you have the outfit to match. Let us know in the comments what you think of these.

Image via Nike

