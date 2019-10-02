Los Angeles sports fans have plenty to be excited about this time of year, as the Clippers and Lakers are both primed to capture an NBA championship, while the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the MLB Playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Not to mention, LAFC currently ranks as the best team in the MLS, the Rams are 3-1, and hockey season is starting up for Kings and Ducks supporters.

In addition to all of the action on the court, field and ice, Nike is supplying L.A sports fans with an exclusive "What The L.A" Air Force 1 Low. The special edition sneakers nod to all the aforementioned teams, as well as the Chargers, Angels, Sparks and Galaxy, making for one hell of a mashup tribute.

The eye-catching AF1s were originally slated to drop on the first of October but sneaker source J23 App reports that the kicks are now slated to arrive on November 1. Check out the official images below and stay tuned for release updates.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "What The LA"/Nike

