Nike's crown jewel over the past 40 years has been the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The shoe will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022 and it will certainly be a great year for the silhouette. Regardless of birthdays, the Beaverton brand has always made sure to bring plenty of innovation to the Air Force 1 Low. This year alone, we have received numerous dope colorways and with Spring just a week away, we are getting yet another interesting offering.

This latest sneaker is called the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Voltage Purple" and just looking at the photos below, it's clear that this shoe lives up to its name. The upper is mostly made of white leather while the outsole, back heel, and cuff are made with the aforementioned "Voltage Purple." These colors come together quite nicely and create a clean colorway that will certainly work well for those in need of some kicks for the warmer months. You can never go wrong with an Air Force 1 and this offering helps further that tradition.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you will be able to cop these soon for $200 USD.

Image via Nike

