Valentine's Day is almost upon us which means of us will be spending the evening alone, reflecting on our single lives while others will be out and about with their loved ones. It's a holiday that many seem to love while others tend to shy away from it. Of all the Hallmark holidays we have, Valentine's Day is easily the most polarizing. Regardless, there are still plenty of people out there looking for gifts to surprise their significant other with. Depending on your loved one, shoes can just so happen to be that special gift.

Nike is making sure the lovers are covered this Valentine's season as the brand is coming through with a special Nike Air Force 1 Low with plenty of references to love. The shoe has Nike checks all over the upper while the tongue has a heart with a Nike swoosh through it. From there, the insole has a heart that says "U Complete Me." Overall, it's a great way to show affection to the sneakerhead in your life.

These are out right now so be sure to check out your local retailers for availability. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

