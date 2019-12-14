If you know anything about sneakers, then you know the Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time. The shoe was one of the first-ever sneakers that got its own retro and every single year, Nike comes through with some insane new colorways. 2019 has been an opulent year for Nike Air Force 1 Low models and as we head into 2020, it seems as though the brand has even more up its sleeve.

In the images below, you can see a brand new Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway in "University Red" and white. The upper and Nike swoosh are primarily made of white leather while the rest of the sneaker is filled with red tones. For instance, the back heel, cuff, Nike Air logo on the tongue, and outsole, are all made with "university red." This is one of the cleanest colorways of the shoe you could possibly imagine and will surely be a great cop.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping quite soon and will go for a price of $90 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not these are a must-cop.

Image via Nike

