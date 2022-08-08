This year is a special one for the Nike Air Force 1 Low. For those who may not know, this sneaker is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The silhouette was released all the way back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a whole host of incredible colorways. Throughout this year, Nike has been celebrating the silhouette in style, and now, we are getting yet another new AF1 colorway that will definitely be familiar to sneakerheads.

The name of this colorway is "Color Of The Month," and as you can see, it is a gorgeous shade of "University Blue." This amazing shade of blue is found throughout most of the shoe, except for the Nike swoosh and the midsole. It's a look that has been done before but you can't fault Nike for doing it again, as it looks fantastic.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this Nike Air Force 1 Low, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

