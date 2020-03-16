Nike's most infamous shoe is the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the triple-white colorway. If you know anything about sneakers, you are well-aware of these. They originally dropped back in 1982 and were the first sneaker that Nike ever made a retro for. Now, you can't go into a sneaker store without seeing these on the shelf. Throughout the Winter, these get a bit of a hibernation period but in the Spring, you can always expect Nike to come through with a steady stream of stock.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the triple-white Air Force 1 Low is coming back on Monday, March 16th for $90 USD. The colorway will be available on the Nike website as well as retailers with a Nike account. As you're well-aware, this is the perfect sneaker for the summer months so if you've been planning on copping a fresh pair, now is the time. If the triple-white model isn't for you, there are plenty of great Air Force 1 colorways on the market that you can choose from.

Let us know in the comments below what your favorite Air Force 1 colorway is and whether or not you have a pair of the triple-whites.

Image via Nike

