Even if you're not a diehard sneakerhead, you are probably well-aware of the legacy of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is easily one of the most popular shoes on the entire planet and whenever you walk into a sneaker store, you can be sure that there will be an all-white or all-black pair of Air Force 1s sitting on the shelf. It's truly a classic shoe and you can never go wrong adding it to your sneaker collection.

Over the years, Nike has come through with plenty of updates for the Air Force 1 Low, and recently, they showed off a model that provides a unique twist to the triple-white colorway. As you can see in the images below, the Nike swoosh and the side panels are marked by metallic outlines. These metallic pipes make it seem like the shoe has its very own frame, which is certainly an interesting look that hasn't been tried on the Air Force 1, even after close to 40 years.

For now, these don't have an official release date although they are expected to drop within the next few months so keep your eyes peeled at your local sneaker stores. Let us know what you think of this Air Force 1 update, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike