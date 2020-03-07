One of Nike's most popular silhouettes over the years has been the Air Force 1 Low. The shoe dropped back in 1982 and was the first silhouette to ever get its own retro. Over the years, there have been various new colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and as we head towards the Spring, Nike is bringing even more fire to the table.

The latest colorway they revealed should be familiar to die-hard fans. The upper is covered in white leather while the Nike swooshes have different textures. As you can see "Thunderstorm Blue" is placed on the swooshes which are given snakeskin and pony hair materials. This aesthetic is certainly interesting although it's something we have seen before. Nike loves adding textures to its swooshes and typically, they turn out pretty dope. With this latest colorway, that rule still applies.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping within the next few weeks so be on the lookout at Nike retailers, if you're planning to cop. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

