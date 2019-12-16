One of the most iconic shoes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low thanks to its simple design that has kept sneakerheads coming back for years. It's easily one of the greatest shoes ever and Nike is well aware of how much people mess with it. While the all-white and all-black colorways tend to get all of the shine, Nike isn't afraid to experiment and do different things.

Nike has been coming through with plenty of snakeskin colorways lately and this latest one is being called "Red Bark." The sneaker is covered in reddish-brown overlays while the toe box and side panels are brown. These materials give you a heavy snakeskin vibe although the white Nike swoosh is the one part made with regular leather. If you're a fan of the Nike Air Force 1 Low and are looking for something different to wear, these are definitely a great choice.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping sometime soon so be sure to be on the lookout for them. Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you plan on copping them.

Image via Nike

