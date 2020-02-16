One of the most popular shoes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the triple-black and triple-white colorways. Over the years, there have been a wide variety of Air Force 1 colorways and all of them have been fairly unique. Now, Nike is stripping the Air Force 1 down to its bare essentials with the "Sketch" pack. One of the offerings from this pack is this black sketch version that will surely appeal to all of the designers out there.

The Nike swoosh looks as though it has been drawn and colored with a black marker. The Air unit inside of the midsole is outlined on the side while the year of the shoe's initial release, 1982, is placed on one of the overlays on the media side. There are some other scribbles that say things like “MIDSOLE NIKE AIR UNIT” and "NIKE AIR FORCE ONE." If you're someone who loves sneaker design and you like the Air Force 1 Low, this is the perfect collector's item.

These are slated to drop soon so be on the lookout at your local retailer. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below, what you think of the shoe.

Image via Nike

