One of the most iconic shoes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 and over the last few decades, there have been numerous colorways that have peaked the imaginations and curiosity of sneakerheads everywhere. It's a shoe that continues to be bought regardless of how old it is and Nike knows better than anyone just how much people fiend the model.

With Halloween quickly approaching, one of the latest colorways to be shown off is the Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow which comes with shadowed Nike swooshes and some orange overlays, particularly on the back heel. The whole shoe is incredibly sleek and will certainly make for a great cop if you're in the market for a new shoe that's great for the Fall. If you need something to wear with your Halloween costume, these could actually be a great addition to your collection.

For now, it doesn't seem like these have a release date but according to Sneaker News, they will be coming out quite soon. The retail price is currently set for a modest $110 USD.

