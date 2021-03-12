When the Nike Air Force 1 Low dropped all the way back in 1982, it proved to be an immediate hit. So much so, that eventually, the Air Force 1 Low became the very first shoe to get its own retro. While the triple-white and triple-black colorways are the most popular, Nike has dropped some unique offerings over the years, and they are always working on new stuff. Recently, the brand devised a brand new "Plant Dye" collection and one of them is the Air Force 1 Low "Rhubarb" which can be found below.

As you can see, the sneaker has a white leather upper that is complemented by a light brown Nike swoosh and a dark brown outsole. From there, the word rhubarb is placed on the back heel on top of the Nike Air insignia. We also get an actual rhubarb plant on the tongue which helps go along with the entire aesthetic. All-in-all, it's a pretty unique model, and if you love rhubarb, then you can't go wrong with these.

Pairs are slated to be released in the coming weeks and they will be sold for a modest price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

