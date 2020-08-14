If you've been paying attention to the sneaker world over the past few years, then you may have noticed that numerous brands are trying to incorporate more denim into their footwear. Nike has been the biggest advocate for this material as they have graced it onto Air Jordans, as well as a whole slew of other notable silhouettes. However, the latest silhouette to get the denim treatment is the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low, in the form of the "Remix Pack."

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe utilizes grey denim materials all throughout the upper, while the Nike swoosh features a yellow and black camo style. From there, we get a black and white plaid lining, with white laces, and a white tongue to round out the upper details. Lastly, there is a gum bottom as well as a black midsole to add even more contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

If you're hoping to cop these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, August 15th. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

