If you were to choose any Nike shoe as its most iconic of all-time, you would probably have to choose the Air Force 1. This is easily one of the greatest shoes of all-time thanks to its simple design and classic white/black colorways that have become a staple of every single person's closet, whether they're a sneakerhead or not. Simply put, you can never go wrong with a pair of Air Force 1's and Nike is well aware of this.

The Swoosh brand is constantly making new colorways of the sneaker and this latest one could be one of the busier models we've seen. The first half of the shoe is mostly white but as we get to the back, we get gold, silver, and red. Inside the gold panel are white stars while white polka dots grace the silver area of the shoe. Overall, it's a pretty flashy colorway that will appeal to a niche set of sneakerheads.

For now, these do not have a release date or an official price although Sneaker News is reporting these will be here quite soon. Let us know in the comments below if you mess with this colorway or if you feel like it's too busy for an AF1.

Image via Nike

