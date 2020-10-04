Back in 1982, Nike unveiled the Nike Air Force 1 Low to the world. It is widely considered to be one of the best shoes ever made and is still enjoyed to this day. It's easy to see why this is the case especially when you look at the silhouette and how it works well with pretty well any outfit you pair it with. While the triple-white and triple-black colorways are still the most popular offerings, Nike has continued to drop new colorways and bless fans with something different.

The latest Air Force 1 Low to make it to the market is this reflective model, which can be found below. As you can see in the official images, the shoe has a creamy beige upper and a white midsole. This upper is made entirely of reflective material which gives it a gorgeous glow depending on the lighting circumstances. Sneakerheads have always been fond of the reflective aesthetic, so it's not surprising to see Nike go in this direction.

Release details surrounding this shoe are scarce, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

