Releasing all the way back in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. It is the first shoe that Nike ever had to retro and now, the white and black models are staples of streetwear culture. They are readily available all year long at local sneaker retailers and have become memes that will never die on social media. Aside from the two base colorways, there are plenty of dope offerings that Nike has come through with over the years.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 to make it to the market is this "Bred" colorway which is short for Black and Red. Ever since Michael Jordan's days with the Chicago Bulls, the "Bred" colorway has been an iconic staple in sneakers. This Air Force 1 carries on that tradition thanks to a black leather upper and red Nike swoosh on the side. While it might be basic, this is certainly a dope model to add to your collection.

These are already available at retailers like Finish Line and JD Sports so you can go scoop them up now for $110 USD.

Image via Nike

