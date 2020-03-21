If you're a fan of sneakers, then you know that the Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time. The silhouette debuted all the way back in 1982 and was the first Nike sneaker to ever get a retro. Over the past few decades, we have been blessed with a plethora of new colorways and every year, the Oregon brand has managed to continue the tradition.

The latest model to be revealed is this "4th of July"-Inspired colorway that features a red, white, and blue ribbon that wraps around the shoe just above the midsole. The base of this sneaker is white while the Nike swoosh is made of leather and features some Navy blue coloring. Overall, this is an incredibly clean offering and if you're in the market for something to celebrate independence day with, these are the shoes for you.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping soon so be sure to keep an eye out at your local sneaker retailer. Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

