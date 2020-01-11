If you're an NBA fan, then you know that the league has a love affair with going global. The league wants to make sure that everyone on the globe knows what the brand is all about. This has led to a plethora of international players making their way into the league. Not to mention, new leagues have been created all over the world thanks to the NBA's influence. On January 24th, the league will be expanding its international efforts even more as they travel to Paris for their first-ever regular-season game in France. This match will be played between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

To celebrate the occasion, Nike is coming through with an "NBA Paris Game 2020" Nike Air Force 1 Low. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in white leather and has red "NBA Paris" branding on the back heel. Blue "Nike Air" branding is placed on the tongue which helps add to the aesthetic of the French flag motif. "Association Nationale De Basketball" is written on the side which, of course, is the French translation of the National Basketball Association.

According to Sole Collector, there is no release date for these so stay tuned for details.

Image via Nike

