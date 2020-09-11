When the Nike Air Force 1 Low first came out back in 1982, no one knew what kind of phenomenon it would become. Eventually, the shoe was so popular that Nike decided to turn it into the brand's very first retro sneaker. The shoe ended up coming back to the market on a permanent basis, and now, it is a staple of anyone's closet. If you're a sneakerhead, you probably have a pair of all white or all black Air Forces in your collection.

Over the years, Nike has brought out a whole plethora of dope colorway as they are always trying to add offerings to the silhouette's extensive library. The latest is a brand new NBA collab in which the league's infamous logo is being placed on the back heel. From there, we have white leather, a gum sole, and black highlights, including a screwed on covering on the Nike swoosh. The NBA logo appears for a second time on the laces to bring the theme together.

No release date has been determined for these although they should be coming soon, so be on the lookout at your local retailer.

Image via Nike

