If you've been a fan of Nike for a while, then you know that every year or so they come through with a brand new N7 collection which is meant to pay homage to the Native American communities of the country. There are usually multiple pairs of shoes within the collection and so far, Nike has shown off a couple of models, including an Air Jordan 8.

Now, the brand is showcasing a luxurious Nike Air Force 1 Low which features Pendleton fabrics all throughout the upper. The wool material features various colors and patterns which creates a nice contrast with the gold suede which makes up all of the overlays. It's a beautiful Air Force 1 Low which will certainly appeal to those who are always looking forward to the N7 offerings.

According to Sole Collector, you can expect these to drop on Thursday, November 7th for $120 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the model and whether or not you plan on copping. These may not be for everyone but they would make a great addition to any collection.

Image via Nike

