Since 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has been one of the most popular sneakers on the market. For those who don't know, this was the first shoe Nike ever decided to retro and over the last few decades, it has been given a plethora of great colorways. In the eyes of most casual consumers, the triple-white and triple-black colorways are the most common offerings as they can be found at any sneaker store, all year-round.

While this might be the case, Nike continues to drop new and unique offerings, such as the "Laser Orange" model that was recently unveiled. In the official images below, you can see that this sneaker has a very clean look that features white leather as the base of the entire model. From there, all of the outlines and stitching are orange which helps give the shoe a unique creamsicle feel. If you need something that will get you in a spring or summer mood, these are definitely the shoes for you.

As for the release date, this has yet to be announced so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Head to the comments below, and let us know what you think of this colorway.

Image via Nike

