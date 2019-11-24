Nike has always been willing to expand the range of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, especially since it is one of those sneakers that always performs well with consumers. The shoe is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all-time which creates a pretty hefty demand. With this being said, there have been a plethora of colorways variations over the years which have captured the attention of sneakerheads and the average consumer.

As we head into the week ahead, Nike has a couple of snakeskin models on the table. One of which is the Nike Air Force 1 Low which can be found below. This shoe is reportedly for the kids only but if you want your little ones to stunt at Thanksgiving, this might be a great pick up. The shoe is mostly comprised of black leather but on the side panels and back heel, you are hit with scaley, oily blue snakeskin that really makes the sneaker pop in a significant way.

Overall, it's a clean model that is certainly worth a second look for the Holiday season. According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on Tuesday, November 26th for $90 USD.

Image via Nike

