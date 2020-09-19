One of the most iconic shoes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which was created all the way back in 1982. Following its release, it became the first-ever Nike shoe to receive its own retro, and now it is a mainstay at all sneaker shops. Of course, many of you probably only care for the all-white and all-black colorways, however, it's important to note just how many great colorways of the Air Force 1 have been released over the years. In fact, Nike is looking to bring forth yet another dope colorway, with this "Crater" model which can be found below.

As you can see, the sneaker is constructed with a multitude of materials, which is consistent with their recent output of eco-friendly shoes. In terms of the actual color scheme, we are met with grey tones on the middle and back portions, with a yellow Nike swoosh. From there, the toe box has a clear blue sheath while multi-color speckles are placed underneath. Finally, we get a light blue midsole with colorful speckles that make this shoe look as though it is perfect for a trip to the moon.

If you're interested in grabbing a pair, you will be able to do so as of October 1st, so keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker shop.