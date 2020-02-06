With All-Star weekend just a week away, sneaker brands are showing off some of their creations for the event. Sneakerheads love this time of year as it serves as the perfect time for brands to release a whole plethora of dope models. Nike is taking full advantage of the event and recently, they unveiled a "Chicago" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This model featured a grey and black upper with various prints all the way throughout.

According to Sole Collector, Nike is coming out with yet another "City Of Dreams" colorway except for this time around, it will feature a green upper. Many of the prints from the grey version are the same but this time, they are presented in a much more vibrant format. This sneaker also has a gum midsole which creates an interesting contrast.

This pair will be much more limited than the grey one and will be available as of Monday, February 10th for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping for your collection.

Image via Sole Box

