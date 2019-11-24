Every single year, Nike comes through with a massive collection full of Chinese New Year-related sneakers and they tend to be incredibly popular. While Chinese New Year is still a few months away, that hasn't stopped some pairs from making their way into the hands of influencers and those who report on shoes before they release.

One of the more popular sneaker Instagram accounts out there is @solebyjc who always seems to get their hands on these pairs pretty early. In the Instagram post below, you can see a close-up and first look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Chinese New Year" and so far, it's looking pretty interesting. The upper is mostly comprised of white leather, while the swoosh and back heel are filled in with Chinese New Year related drawing and artwork. Red seems to be the secondary color on this shoe and overall, it's a clean look that stays true to the culture conveyed by the collection.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Meanwhile, stay tuned for updates on the rest of the collection which should be unveiled within a month or two.